Hot tech news — Amazon Fire sale

This may be the right time and the right price to grab a Fire tablet . Amazon i s having a fire sale, pun deliberate, with the Fire 7 going for US$35 and the Fire HD 8 tablet starting at US$60. And that's not all. Imagine the Fire HD 10 for an amazing US$100. Visit Amazon for even more fire sales, like the Fire V Stick that has a price tag of only US$35. These are bargains no matter the JA versus US rate today.

If you already own the Oculus, here comes party news. New features added to the Parties experience allow you to interact with up to eight people, including those who are not on your friends list. Another exciting add-on is the Travel Together which allows groups to enter social experiences directly. And security is enhanced allowing control of who can find you by choosing the private settings of Only Me, Facebook friends on Oculus or public.

Bose Audio Glasses give you protection and joy combined. Bose Frames Alto remixes “the most iconic sunglass silhouette in history with Bose sound.” No pain on the ears as you listen to your favourite music but still have your attention on the world around you. It's now affordable at US$179.95, down from US$199.95.

One of the most used tools is your mouse and this is a good time to get your hands on a versatile unit for regular work and gaming. The choices abound from the best manufacturers including Logitech who offers several price points to match your budget. At US$99 Logitech MX Master 3 was designed for productivity. It's wireless and, Logitech claims, will work on “any surface”.

Zoom is sure to have a new meaning in the dictionary with the upsurge in videoconferencing. It has also generated intense competition with Microsoft rushing to upgrade its collaboration tools. “Today, we're bringing Meet to Gmail on Android and iOS, so that you can easily join video meetings from your inbox,” Google wrote in a blog post. And those who are using G Suite be assured that you will also benefit from Meet.

Can you imagine driving your electric car on a long journey with just one single charge. News from researchers at the Department of Energy's Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab), in collaboration with Carnegie Mellon University, is that there's a possible breakthrough with a combination of a new class of soft, solid electrolytes — made from both polymers and ceramics — replacing the current lithium metal anodes. If this pans out, it could revolutionise electric flight and be the answer to reducing carbon in the atmosphere and global warming.

Now here's the latest for car racing fans. Ford has developed a racing version of its electric Mustang Mach-E crossover with peak horsepower of 1,400 at 160 miles per hour. The automaker plans to use the prototype vehicle as proof of concept for the performance of all-electric vehicles. Ford is investing more than US$11.5 billion in electric vehicles worldwide, including the Mustang Mach-E, through 2022.