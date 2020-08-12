Windows 10 to add emojis to cut and paste

Things are expected to change for the better with the next build of Windows 10, allowing you to cut and paste emojis, GIFs and other content into documents, e-mail and messages. That's good news for those of us who have been forced to save images and then complete the insertion, sometimes having to contend with file formats.

The new clipboard will have a panel showing off the latest emojis, allowing you to create your own, much as you do now with Facebook. You will still be able to copy and paste text the normal way with an improved history function allowing for far greater retention than the current 25 pieces of content.

These planned functions will certainly make it easier to shift information and images about, and allow you to track things like copied links or snippets of text, which can so easily go missing in everyday computer use. The change is being tested in the Windows X developers environment and could be available soon.