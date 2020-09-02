PSOJ takes digital lead

Before the start of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) unveiled its two-year strategy to support growth and sustainable economic development. One critical pillar of the PSOJ's strategy is innovation and digital transformation, deemed necessary due to the lack of digital innovation in both the public and private sectors.

PSOJ Vice-President Jackie Sharpe has noted that Jamaica's economic growth could be realised far sooner if we get serious about digital transformation. “The slow adoption of digital solutions has hindered the ease and efficiency of doing business and, consequently, Jamaica's economic growth. As an organisation we see it fit to take a proactive role in helping businesses, and by extension the country, maximise the use of current and emerging digital practices that can increase efficiency and productivity in the public and private sector,” she said.

Given this vision, in June this year the PSOJ's Innovation and Digital Transformation Committee was set up under the chairmanship of digital expert Christopher Reckord. The committee includes a diverse group of professionals from among the PSOJ membership, with experience and expertise in the digital field .

“The time is right for a committee with this focus and the support of Jamaica's largest private sector advocacy group to step up and influence positive change. The pandemic has had a negative global impact on public health, economy, and social issues; conversely, it has revealed opportunities for digital transformation. We are excited about expanding the conversation and influencing progress around digital opportunities,” said Reckord.

In addition to Reckord, the committee members are Sharpe, Amanda Madden, Michele Marius, Aden Whitaker, Nadeen Matthews Blair, Wayne Chen, Stacey Hines, Trevor Forrest and Neil Lawrence.The PSOJ's Innovation and Digital Transformation Committee's main advocacy points will be universal broadband access, digital literacy, e-commerce/digital payment and national digital identification.

“We identified these areas as key supporting enablers to support the achievement of the priorities for digital transformation, particularly as defined by Government in the Rebuild Jamaica — COVID-19 Economic Recovery Task Force Report,” explained Reckord. “We will be able to communicate a more specific outline of our objectives in the coming weeks.” The committee went to work immediately after it was set up and has a clear road map on how to achieve tangible results for all its key focus areas.

Stay tuned as the PSOJ Information and Digital Transformation Committee moves its targets from advocacy to action.