Huawei Enjoy out tomorrow

Huawei has officially announced on Weibo that the Huawei Enjoy 20 series will be officially launched on September 3. The series will include two smartphones — the Huawei Enjoy 20 and Enjoy 20 Plus.

According to the poster, the Huawei Enjoy 20 series has a similar design as the previously released Huawei flagship model Mate 30, and also uses a rear circular camera set-up. In addition, Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus also uses a pop-up front camera to provide a screen without holes.

Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus is equipped with a 6.63-inch FHD+ IPS LCD screen, a Dimensity 720 processor, and the device is said to feature 6/8GB RAM and 64/128GB internal memory. The rear camera of Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus uses a round camera module, equipped with 48MP+8MP+2MP triple cameras, the front camera uses a pop-up design and is equipped with a 4200mAh battery.

On the right side of the Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus there are volume adjustment keys and a side fingerprint scanner. The left side remains blank, while the bottom side has a sim card tray alongside, a USB Type-C port, primary mic, and speaker grills.