'Make my day easier'

One reader asked us to share tips on what he can do to make his workday easier. No, it was not Clint Eastwood! Just a colleague who sometimes feels overwhelmed by all that is landing on his desk requiring urgent attention. Many face pressure either working on their own as independent contractors or as members of either small or large work teams.

Relief is on the way as we explore several tools to provide better management of tasks and reduce the repetitive functions. Overall, these aids help to give more time to be creative and have fun while working to meet deadlines.

Slack

Topping our list is one of the most popular tools — Slack. It's not a name you would associate with productivity, however it has emerged as a great organiser of so many things we do every day. With Slack, people can work together more effectively, connect all their software tools and services, and find the information they need to do their best work — all within a secure, enterprise-grade environment.

From scheduling appointments, sharing material, holding conference calls — the list goes on and on since Slack integrates with several other apps to make a single space for everything under the workday sun.

ProofHub

If you are looking for project management made easy, turn to ProofHub, a cloud-based project management and collaboration tool designed to help you plan, collaborate, organise and deliver projects on time. The mobile app allows you to stay in touch wherever you are.

Hootsuite

It's been around for a while, but if you want to keep tabs on all your social media profiles, then Hootsuite is tremendously helpful when managing various accounts. Monitor all your social activity across networks in one easy-to-use dashboard which lets you schedule posts, delegate social assignments to team members, organise Twitter lists and followers, measure performance, and more.

LastPass

There is relief available for those who are sick and tired of always struggling to remember passwords (and resetting most of them every time they login). Let LastPass remember them all for you. One LastPass can be used across several devices, storing various passwords and helping to create better and more secure passwords.

Trello

Many people swear by Trello since it integrates with Slack. Trello is a handy and straightforward way to stay organised. It looks a lot like a Pinterest board, but instead of being photo-centric, Trello lets you add lists, labels, and tasks that you can drag, drop, and play with at your leisure. While it's nothing revolutionary, it could be just the thing for visual organisers and serves as an excellent alternative to covering your monitor in Post-it notes.