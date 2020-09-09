Barbados gets its first digital nomad

We all saw the advertising by Barbados, and later Antigua and Barbuda, inviting people from North America and Europe to move to their islands to work remotely. Now we have the first report of someone who took up the Barbados offer. With countries worldwide losing billions in tourist dollars, the invitation is meant to make up for the dramatic loss in regular visitors to the islands due to the pandemic.

The Barbados report appears in a post from Adventurely's founder Mita Carriman. She wrote that when Barbados offered “a 1-year visa stamp ('digital nomad visa') for remote workers to relocate there, our whole team was ecstatic!” She added, “[A] bright lining to the travel industry's recovery, is the emergence of digital nomad visas from a growing list of countries around the world.”

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley's media blitz confirmed that the offer was serious and that the Government was determined to change the view of tourism being only for those who holiday. As she was quoted in the Evening Express, “You don't need to work in Europe, or the US or Latin America if you can come here and work for a couple of months at a time; go back and come back.”

Carriman shared her first impressions on the first fortnight working remotely in Barbados after similar stints in Colombia, Mexico, Spain, Bulgaria, Turkey, Croatia, Estonia, Greece, Vietnam, and Bali.

“Each so-called 'nomad capital' around the world has its nuances and attracts different types of nomads, and from the jump, my guess would be that Barbados is ideally suited for financially grounded nomads, as well as a good option for first-time nomads who are working remote as employees (rather than as a freelancer or entrepreneur) and want a safe, stable experience for their first time with low safety risks involved,” she said.

It is clear from her reporting that there is tremendous potential for digital nomads, with more countries expected to make similar offers as the Caribbean states. “I'm convinced that more and more countries will officially start offering the same, now that COVID fast-forwarded the remote work evolution. Prior to COVID there were already forecasts that there would be 1 billion digital nomads globally by the year 2035, and in a plot twist no one could have anticipated — a pandemic is what is making the reality of this number happen faster, with digital nomading now going mainstream,” she said.

Her blog post includes 20 takeaways on digital nomading in Barbados for arrivals from the USA so far, ending with the advice that some things could be changed by both countries' governments as they deal with the pandemic.

Read the full blog: https://www.getadventurely.com/blog/digital-nomading-in-barbados-a-recap-of-the-first-2-weeks-by-our-founder/