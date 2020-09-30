Gamer eyes world record
IMAGINE having your life online for nearly 3,000 hours. That's the likely target of Twitch streamer GPHustla who already has the record for the longest continuous stream.
The Twitch stream began as a 24-hour marathon and appears to be a dry run for the world record in 2021. GPHustla's life online shows gameplay, running daily errands, and catching up on sleep — activities that have helped him break the previous record by only 200 hours. He has dethroned Welsh content creator Reece “Reecesy” who held the previous record for Twitch stream length.
Reaction to the stream has been positive, with many tuning in to see how GPHustla is doing, checking the live timer as his entire life is archived. The key question is whether he will be challenged or hold on to the record until a 2021 attempt at the Guinness World Record.
