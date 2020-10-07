Time running out for Office 2010

COME next week, Microsoft will end support for Office 2010. Your choices are to buy Office 2019 or head to the cloud for Office 365.

More and more people are opting for Office 365 because you no longer have to deal with downloads, discs, or product keys. Frequent updates — including bug fixes, security patches, and new features — are easy, with upgrades taking place while you sleep.

The flexibility of subscriptions allows for many users and machines, so no need to have a bunch of different copies of the same software. It is easy to move from your current Office 2010 to Office 365 in the cloud. Head to the Google Play store, sign in, and Microsoft - Official Home Page appears on your screen. Click “Choose Your Microsoft 365” and confirm whether you want for home or business. The prices for the various options will then appear for you to confirm.