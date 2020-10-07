HAPPENING TODAY
Free Webinar: Digital Caribbean
https://hopin.to/events/digital-caribbean
Log on to find out how to use the questions of where, and who you are, in order to innovate.
This is an event for entrepreneurs, business executives, creatives, thinkers and anyone who wants useful information. There will be stories from the trenches and useful data, plus fresh connections with the people who are being inspired — or who are already engaged in an effort — to redefine the Caribbean economy and drive the rise of the region's digital economy.
During the two-hour event speakers will answer these and other questions:
• What is the digital Caribbean? How do we define and execute it?
• How has the European Union's institutionalised racism and bullyism affected Caribbean entrepreneurship and innovation?
• What kind of investor and investment does the Caribbean really need to spark tech entrepreneurship and innovation?
• What makes a successful entrepreneurial and innovation ecosystem. Where are we now?
• How do we innovate and thrive during a crisis?
Join in as participants acknowledge the COVID-19 pandemic but still focus on the possibilities.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy