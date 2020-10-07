HAPPENING TODAY

Free Webinar: Digital Caribbean

https://hopin.to/events/digital-caribbean

Log on to find out how to use the questions of where, and who you are, in order to innovate.

This is an event for entrepreneurs, business executives, creatives, thinkers and anyone who wants useful information. There will be stories from the trenches and useful data, plus fresh connections with the people who are being inspired — or who are already engaged in an effort — to redefine the Caribbean economy and drive the rise of the region's digital economy.

During the two-hour event speakers will answer these and other questions:

• What is the digital Caribbean? How do we define and execute it?

• How has the European Union's institutionalised racism and bullyism affected Caribbean entrepreneurship and innovation?

• What kind of investor and investment does the Caribbean really need to spark tech entrepreneurship and innovation?

• What makes a successful entrepreneurial and innovation ecosystem. Where are we now?

• How do we innovate and thrive during a crisis?

Join in as participants acknowledge the COVID-19 pandemic but still focus on the possibilities.