Imagine Office 365 in your ears

Introducing the Surface Earbuds which work with the Alexa , Bixby , Google Assistant , and Siri voice assistants.

When connected to a PC or mobile device running Windows, the earbuds can access and run Office 365. Users can dictate into a Word document, read and respond to e-mails on Outlook, or run a PowerPoint presentation. The wearer can perform real-time commentary and advance the slides in the presentation by tapping on the earbuds. The speech-to-text software even allows for live translation into another language.

The Surface Earbuds boast ultra-comfortable design, intuitive controls and battery life for a full workday, up to eight hours of continual use and up to 24 hours when the charging case is full. Price: US$199.