Pause before you share

UNITED Nations Secretary General António Guterres launched a global online action calling on people around the world to #PledgetoPause before they share content online. The move is part of a broader behaviour change campaign aimed at creating a new social media norm to help combat the rising impact of viral misinformation.

In a video recording for the campaign, released on his Twitter and Instagram accounts, Guterres begins his message with a five-second pause, then says, “During the COVID-19 pandemic, the wrong information can be deadly. Take the pledge to pause and help stop the spread of misinformation.”

Research indicates that a brief pause significantly lessens the inclination to share shocking or emotive material, thereby slowing the spread of misinformation. The 'Pause' campaign aims to reach a global audience of one billion globally, online and through partnerships, by the end of December.