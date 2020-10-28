WhatsApp Business adding paid services

WHATSAPP Business is introducing paid services. The company said it will also start charging businesses for some services, “which will help WhatsApp continue building a business of our own while we provide and expand free end-to-end encrypted text, video and voice calling for more than two billion people”.

The messaging app plans to take advantage of the more than 175 million messages on WhatsApp Business accounts every day to drive customer action and purchasing. WhatsApp is looking to allow customers to check out and purchase directly from their chats. The company believes that it will help small businesses most impacted by the pandemic.

The messaging app is looking to expand its partnerships with business solution providers it has worked with in the past to host and manage their customer communications.

It also aims to offer these hosting options in line with its parent company's plans. With Facebook/ WhatsApp-hosted businesses, small and medium enterprises can enable set up, inventory, and customer care capabilities on the go.

Lastly, WhatsApp is now looking to offer pay-to-message options for businesses. This revision in the app's money-making structure, according to its press release, “will allow it to build a business of its own as it continues to provide free and encrypted text, voice, and video calling for more than two billion people worldwide”.