Let gamers take the lead

When we look back at all the critical innovations in technology, young people often emerge as leaders. We need not recount the history of a young Bill Gates and his college colleagues working out of a garage to set up a platform which has grown into one of the largest companies in the world. There is a similar story of the brilliant and visionary Steve Jobs behind Apple's groundbreaking products.

Then there are the tales from outside of the metropolises, where young minds generated captivating ideas later turned into multimillion-dollar enterprises. These successes serve to march humankind towards the fourth generation of the industrial world. Though much of the publicity has gone to the highest-profile figures, there remain many other successful “ideas people”. At a time of increasingly rapid development, the way is clear for more young people to lead the innovation drive.

One group worthy of taking on the challenge is that set of young people making their mark in the online gaming world. Another group is the quiet developers working to reduce repetitive functions and the strain so many experience on the job.

Given the opportunity, these young people can be the proper drivers of digitisation and aid in the transformation of industries and our societies. Making the most of the opportunities presented by digitalisation, however, may require skills and competencies found in unexpected places, and the cadre of young people who you may regard as just playing games could turn out to be the explorers opening up new frontiers on the technology landscape.

“Suddenly, computer game developers become highly relevant to us,” says Miika Kaski, who works in research and technology development. “It's about getting smart people together to develop their ideas,” he explains.

How do we mobilise these young people into a modern brigade to take on the challenges of our times? One suggestion is to create a think tank involving companies of every size and fuelled by a commitment to help share the future of digitalisation.

It is also an opportunity for partnerships with colleges and universities as well as associations of young people of like mind and interests. These are critical avenues for reaching the kind of talent which can bear fruit in the pursuit of technology leadership and innovation. The key objectives should surround not just the exploration but, importantly, the usefulness of the ideas worth converting into commercial opportunities.

Reaching into the areas where technology changes are most required should provide the focus for these young explorers. This approach should lead to creations which are useful in current and future applications. In other words, there must be an apparent demand. Innovation must add value to the company or institution and, most importantly, to the customer. After all, the world's most innovative companies succeed in convincing their customers of the value of their products and services.

It is time to give the fresh and exciting minds of the young people among us a clear path to tackling some of the most significant challenges of our times. It is time to examine our companies, institutions, associations, communities and open our minds to the possibilities.

There are so many stories about young people bringing about significant change and reinforcing the value of their role in our development. It is time to make way for the young folk. Take another look at the gamers and marvel at their concentration, skill, energy, excitement and ask yourself what could happen if they transferred some of that talent to the pursuit of the technology of the future.