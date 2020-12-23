Apple Car next Christmas?

Apple has made many products which it felt would whet consumer appetites. We're eagerly awaiting the Apple Car. It's been on the cards for years and now there's a hint that we could see it as early as next year.

There are industry reports suggesting that Apple is preparing to introduce a self-driving car. So far, the company has not confirmed any rumours on production timelines.

But there is a word of caution. Ming Chi Kuo, one of the most reliable Apple analysts, predicts that we will not see an Apple Car before 2023.

However, the iPhone maker has reportedly already tested dozens of prototypes and has recently reached out to Taiwanese suppliers to begin the manufacturing of Apple Car components in the second quarter of next year. If true, 2021 would be a hectic year for the company. The new-generation iPhone is due in September, followed by new Apple Watch models, iPads, and MacBooks in October and November.