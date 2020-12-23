Apple Car next Christmas?
Apple has made many products which it felt would whet consumer appetites. We're eagerly awaiting the Apple Car. It's been on the cards for years and now there's a hint that we could see it as early as next year.
There are industry reports suggesting that Apple is preparing to introduce a self-driving car. So far, the company has not confirmed any rumours on production timelines.
But there is a word of caution. Ming Chi Kuo, one of the most reliable Apple analysts, predicts that we will not see an Apple Car before 2023.
However, the iPhone maker has reportedly already tested dozens of prototypes and has recently reached out to Taiwanese suppliers to begin the manufacturing of Apple Car components in the second quarter of next year. If true, 2021 would be a hectic year for the company. The new-generation iPhone is due in September, followed by new Apple Watch models, iPads, and MacBooks in October and November.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy