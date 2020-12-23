Nintendo's Christmas gift
Nintendo is giving away another free item pack for Super Smash Bros Ultimate . For a limited time, Switch Online subscribers can grab the free Spirit Board Challenge Pack 7, which includes an assortment of helpful items for the game's Spirit Board mode.
This pack contains items that will make it a little easier to battle tough Spirit Board foes and you get the following points for playing:
3,000 Spirit Points
5 Rematch
5 Damage 50 per cent
5 Weaken Minions
5 Health Drain
Nintendo revealed Smash Bros Ultimate's next DLC character, Sephiroth from Final Fantasy VII, during this year's Game Awards. The One-Winged Angel joined the roster on December 22 alongside new FF7 Mii Fighter costumes, but players have a chance to unlock him early.
Sephiroth marks the third DLC character to arrive as part of the Fighters Pass Vol 2, joining Min Min from Arms and Steve from Minecraft. Three more add-on fighters are still on the way, although Nintendo hasn't revealed their identities yet. The Fighters Pass Vol 2 costs $30.
