Take a WhatsApp video call on your computer
It's finally here. WhatsApp is beta testing video calls to your computer. According to WABetaInfo, Facebook-owned WhatsApp is now testing video and voice calls on the globally popular platform. A phone and camera icon will appear at the bottom of the WhatsApp Web window to start calls.
Incoming calls will appear in a separate pop-up window on your browser complete with information on the caller, offering the option to accept or reject the call.
If fully rolled out, WhatsApp desktop video calls could easily replace Zoom calls for millions of users.
