Who buys a camera anymore?

If you were wondering whether people are still buying cameras, we have news for you — and it's not good. The rise of smartphone cameras has hit the photo industry hard.

Worldwide, camera shipments dropped by 87 per cent between 2010 and 2019, wiping out four decades of growth according to CIPA, a Japan-based industry group with members such as Olympus, Canon and Nikon. These figures confirm the impact of shipments of digital cameras with built-in lenses.

This devastating revelation underscores the impact of the camera phone wherin the quality has become better and better with each new model. Even the lower-priced models boast some of the sophisticated features which make selfies memorable. The smartphone carries so much processing power that even professional photographers take them along as back-up.