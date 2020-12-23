Enterprise computing: The right culture needed

We hear it over and over: people are our most important asset, the people on the team are to be credited with the success of the project. But a critical part of the formula is the culture — the “how we do things around here” way.

Space does not allow us to delve into all the intricacies of culture, so our focus in this short piece will be on a crucial feature of culture necessary for the success of any exercise in digital transformation.

Culture underpins digital transformation

Much is said on the fundamental importance of organisation culture, but in terms of any transformation process, culture is a crucial enabler. The key feature of this transformation's success is how “the business” relates to the “IT department”. Depending on the size of the organisation, it may be a department of one, or it might be a small team, or the IT department could be outsourced.

In the previous article, we raised the issue of digital skills on both sides of the “business vs the IT department” divide. In many organisations, some IT folks talk down to the people in their company. This does not engender solid relationships and sows some level of discord at times. On the flip side, we know of some situations where the various departments in the business “throw” projects over the fence into the IT department, expecting a miraculously smooth implementation when the IT team was not involved in the development of the solution. This is not a recipe for success. As you may have recognised by now, the IT-business relationship is massively essential.

Comfortable with being uncomfortable

If any change or transformation is to be successful, the leadership of the organisation must be the catalyst for building a strong IT-business relationship. Each needs to learn what the other truly needs. Leadership needs to remind both sides that, ultimately, these transformation efforts should make it easier, faster, more seamless for customers to engage with your company. If the technology is implemented correctly, it will work according to specification; it is the way the people in the organisation operate this new technology that will indicate the success of any transformation. Mistakes will be made, and the culture has to be comfortable with being uncomfortable as the march towards a new way of doing business evolves.

Issues in larger companies

For larger companies that have gone through mergers and acquisitions, the legacy systems and processes, including the people who guard this 'way of life', will pose considerable challenges to the transformation processes. Again, leadership must intervene, repeatedly share the vision, and get these teams accustomed to the mindset associated with “the new normal”. It is not an easy task, but it is an essential one. Leadership must also be aware of the risk associated with staff loss as some of the teams related to the legacy systems and processes might not make it.

Next week we look at process and governance.

Trevor Forrest is Founder and CEO of 876 Technology Solutions. Christopher Reckord is CEO of Managed IT services provider tTech Limited. Collectively, they have approximately 80 years of experience helping organisations of varying sizes procure and implement information technology solutions and transform digitally.