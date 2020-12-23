Alexa goes multilingual

Alexa promises no language barriers this Christmas since she can translate for you and your new friends if you're speaking in at least six languages.

Live Translation makes it easier to ask Alexa to start translating. Say a phrase in any of the six languages, and Alexa will automatically recognise the speech and translate your words.

The programme uses Alexa's automatic speech recognition and text-to-speech functions along with Amazon Translate in language pairs of English and Spanish, French, German, Italian, Brazilian Portuguese, or Hindi. For now, the only problem is that you must use an Echo device with the locale set to English US. Amazon plans to expand worldwide usage in the new year.