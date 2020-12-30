WhatsApp's Jan 1 deadline

If you rely on WhatsApp , but have an old iPhone or Android, it's time to check whether you could lose some of the features come January 1, 2021 as iPhone 4 or below won't upgrade to the latest software.

Also affected will be older Android phones such as the Samsung Galaxy S2 released in 2011.

Some WhatsApp users will be able to upgrade their software to higher than iOS 9 or Android 4.0.3, so it's recommended that you check your software version.

No worries if you have a higher version of iOS or Android.