Get ready for the games of 2021
GET your hardware ready for the games of 2021. Our eyes are on 2021's most anticipated games look to thrive by leveraging the powerful hardware of the PS5 and Xbox Series X.
The most exciting titles are sequels such as God of War: Ragnarok, Horizon Zero West and Resident Evil: Village, which looks to put some of our favourite characters back in jeopardy.
Scheduled for a vague “2021” window, Lord of the Rings: Gollum is a stealth game that puts you behind the nervous hands and feet of the titular corrupted Hobbit. Since Gollum doesn't have the weaponry or brawn of the other Lord of the Rings characters, navigating Mordor without attracting the attention of dangerous orcs, ringwraiths and other powerful enemies depends on your ability to stay hidden.
The Phantom Thieves are back again, but this time Joker and the gang are moving away from the RPG format and into a hack-and-slash adventure. From Omega Force (the folks behind similar games such as the Dynasty Warriors series) comes Persona 5 (P5) Strikers, in which the P5 cast reunites to stop another possible calamity.
