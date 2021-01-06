Samsung Galaxy S21 leaked ahead of unpacking

Samsung sent an invitation to Digital Life for the unpacking of their newest Galaxy S21 smartphone, but they have been scooped with a substantial leak showing an optional S pen, a signal that we could be seeing an end to the Note series.

The images, courtesy of WinFuture, show the S Pen and a compatible S21 Ultra flip case, which stylus users may want to spring for as the case will have a place to store the S Pen when not in use. Previous rumours have suggested that the S21 Ultra will not have a spot on the device for storing the optional accessory.

And the leaks keep on flowing with the latest one being details of the cameras on all three expected models. Shared by Evan Blass, a leaker with a great track record, the pictures show camera specs for both the Samsung Galaxy S21 and Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus, both of which apparently have a 12MP f/1.8 main camera, a 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide one, a 64MP f/2.0 telephoto one, and a 10MP f/2.2 front-facing one.

With just over one week to go before the official unpacking, it will be interesting to see whether more leaks show off the key features of the latest Galaxy smart phone and the possible demise of the Note series.