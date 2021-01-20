Laycya Holmes Graham — PASSION & PURPOSE

Laycya Holmes Graham, the regional customer success manager for certified Microsoft Partner in the Caribbean Inova Solutions, is passionate about customer success for companies in the region. After two and a half years as country manager for Inova Solutions Jamaica, she stepped into her new role at the start of the new year.

“It is important to remember that the same technology we expect people to learn and adapt to using was made by people themselves, so it is important for people to interact with technology. And for us to understand how that works, we must ensure that people are properly exposed to and understand technology,” she said during a conversation with The Digital Life .

She has the astute intellectualism of a proud Campionite and the polished ladylikeness of an Immaculata. “I have had many successes and failures but have learned very critically that people are at the centre of customer success,” she shared.

Holmes Graham has had roles from systems engineer to service account manager, and was the country representative of Microsoft before being the country manager and now regional success manager for Inova Solutions. The blend of all these roles supports the success she has had in the industry. “My customers still call me 'The Microsoft lady',” she laughed, “but I am happy to be their trusted advisor and support them in their goals. Relationships are especially important to me, and [in that role] it is important to understand that we are supporting human beings and their goals and not machines – even though we are in the technology sector. Technology is enabling human beings to drive the change we want to see.”

Armed with a double major in computer science and electronics, plus business acumen accumulated during her General Management MBA from The University of the West Indies, she aims to bridge the gap between business and technology. “My goal in my new role is to ensure that success occurs for every customer [with whom] we at Inova Solutions interact. The focus is for us to assist customers in addressing their strategic goals and initiatives and ensure that they unlock regional synergies. For far too long we have only been looking at things locally, [but] we are in a global market. So, it is important to understand that we have access to the world, not only for import but for export as well,” she stressed.

Holmes Graham has many lessons to share about Inova Solutions' key focus, which is to help organisations ensure business continuity by embracing technology's smart use. One of the areas in which the company has had tremendous success and growth is in the modern and secure workplace platform of Microsoft.

Inova Solutions has also taken the time to develop adoption as part of its business continuity strategy for customers. These are sessions that offer tailored training for users who utilise the platform. The training has become popular locally but is soon to become regionally recognised because of Holmes Graham's new role. “When I finished my tenure with Microsoft I realised how common this theme is for customers; they tend to use less than 20 per cent of the technology they buy. It is not unique to Microsoft but [is] across all technological platforms. So, we said, what if we could promote adoption for the technology we sell?” she explained.

It is this natural curiosity that ensures that Holmes Graham continues in her successes as a leader in technology and a mother, wife, daughter, and sister. She has two children and is just as passionate about them as her work. “As a woman in leadership and the IT [information technology] field, it is especially important for me to share and inspire younger women. I am in a male-dominated field, but I'm comfortable with both getting my hands dirty as well as presenting to a board; to me it's just another day at the office,” she said.