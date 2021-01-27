The Edge browser gets new tools

IMAGINE not having to remember passwords. Microsoft is now offering a solution by putting a password generator in their upgraded Edge 88 browser.

The password manager in Microsoft Edge also includes a password monitor that will notify you if your credentials leak or spill onto the dark web or other sites because of data breaches. “Microsoft Edge offers a built-in strong password generator that you can use when signing up for a new account or when changing an existing password,” members of Microsoft's Edge team wrote. “Just look for the browser-suggested password drop down in the password field and, when selected, it will automatically save to the browser and sync across devices for easy future use.”

Edge will allow users to sync their full web history and active tabs across multiple devices, including iOS and Android. Microsoft is introducing new colourful themes for its Edge browser, updated icons, and a new sleeping tabs feature that improves the browser and overall PC performance.

Microsoft is also updating the icons used throughout Edge to better match the company's fluent design system. “In our latest release you'll notice subtle updates to icons in Microsoft Edge that are rounder and softer in appearance,” explains Liat Ben-Zur, a Microsoft executive working on the company's 'Modern Life' initiative. “This is just the beginning of our design journey and we're already imagining how to bring fluent design throughout our products. We can't wait to share more of our vision in the near future,” says Ben-Zur.