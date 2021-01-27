Fortinet bats for women in cybersecurity

MORE women are to receive training in cybersecurity in an agreement signed between Fortinet, the enterprise security company, and the non-profit organisation Latam Women in Cybersecurity (WOMCY). This agreement aims to increase the number of trained professionals and promote greater diversity in the cybersecurity industry in Latin America and the Caribbean.

“We are very excited to add WOMCY to our global programme that today has more than 75 affiliated educational institutions in the region. The alliance with WOMCY also allows us to bring our training offer closer to dozens of female professionals in Latin America, increasing their job placement opportunities and collaborating with the promotion of greater diversity and inclusion in our sector,” said Pedro Paixao, CEO and VP of Fortinet for Latin America.

“Cybersecurity is part of the operational resilience of companies and the World Economic Forum recognises that this area is one of the most important problems facing the world today. The forum has consistently classified breaches from cybersecurity attacks as the most significant risk facing business and government leaders. However, there is a lack of professionals and diversity in cybersecurity to accompany this scenario and, in this sense, the alliance between WOMCY and Fortinet is very strategic for us to join forces and minimise this gap more, and more,” said Vanessa Padua, leader for the WOMCY talent programme.

According to the report, Fortinet Survey Finds Widespread Impact from Cybersecurity Skills Shortage, 68 per cent of organisations struggle to recruit, hire and retain cybersecurity talent. In comparison, 73 per cent had at least one intrusion/breach over the past year partially attributed to a gap in cybersecurity skills. According to data from the Organization of American States (OAS), only 11 per cent of women who work in the technology industry focus on cybersecurity. In Latin America this figure reaches only eight per cent, and only one per cent occupy executive positions.