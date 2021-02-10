Telegram rules in Jamaica

TELEGRAM Messenger jumped to number one in Jamaica as the app became the most downloaded on mobiles around the world for January 2021. Sensor Tower compiles a monthly list of iOS and Android downloads which showed WhatsApp has slipped to fifth.

Telegram was #9 on Sensor Tower's poll as most downloaded (non-game) mobile app in December 2020. WhatsApp and Instagram were #3 and #4 at the end of 2020 but fell to #5 and #6, respectively at the start of 2021. The latest research showed the impact of WhatsApp's questionable privacy rules ultimatum.

Signal Messenger also benefited, ranking #2 and #10 on the Play Store and App Store, respectively for January 2021 (and #3 overall) – even though it was not even on the December 2020 list. Meantime, Zoom dropped to seventh from its December 2020 #5 spot.