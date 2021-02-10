Telegram rules in Jamaica
The Digital Life
TELEGRAM Messenger jumped to number one in Jamaica as the app became the most downloaded on mobiles around the world for January 2021. Sensor Tower compiles a monthly list of iOS and Android downloads which showed WhatsApp has slipped to fifth.
Telegram was #9 on Sensor Tower's poll as most downloaded (non-game) mobile app in December 2020. WhatsApp and Instagram were #3 and #4 at the end of 2020 but fell to #5 and #6, respectively at the start of 2021. The latest research showed the impact of WhatsApp's questionable privacy rules ultimatum.
Signal Messenger also benefited, ranking #2 and #10 on the Play Store and App Store, respectively for January 2021 (and #3 overall) – even though it was not even on the December 2020 list. Meantime, Zoom dropped to seventh from its December 2020 #5 spot.
