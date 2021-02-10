The Producer of FFXIV delivers a last letter

GAMERS were surprised to receive a live letter from the producer of Final Fantasy XIV. Endwalker hints at a wrap of Final Fantasy 14's Asian-centric storyline started with 2013's A Realm Reborn. Final Fantasy 14 will get a dedicated PS5 release and an open beta for the PS5 version, predicts The Mako Reactor.



Here are the highlights the producer delivered in the live stream of Final Fantasy XIV

– Endwalker:

•Journey to Thavnair, the imperial capital of Garlemald, and even theMoon;

• New jobs: Sage and more;

• Level cap increase from 80 to 90;

• Expansive new areas, includingGarlemald, Thavnair, and the city ofRadz-at-Han;

• A new tribe: the Arkasodara;

• New threats, including Anima;

• New high-difficulty raid:pandemonium;

• New dungeons;

• Secrets revealed in a NewAlliance Raid series;

• New small-scale PvP mode;

• An additional “trust system” ally: Estinien Wyrmblood;

• New residential district: Ishgard;

• Updates to the Gold Saucer; Island sanctuary;

• New gear and crafting recipes;

•Expanded horizons via the data centre travel system.