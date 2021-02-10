The Producer of FFXIV delivers a last letter
GAMERS were surprised to receive a live letter from the producer of Final Fantasy XIV. Endwalker hints at a wrap of Final Fantasy 14's Asian-centric storyline started with 2013's A Realm Reborn. Final Fantasy 14 will get a dedicated PS5 release and an open beta for the PS5 version, predicts The Mako Reactor.
Here are the highlights the producer delivered in the live stream of Final Fantasy XIV
– Endwalker:
•Journey to Thavnair, the imperial capital of Garlemald, and even theMoon;
• New jobs: Sage and more;
• Level cap increase from 80 to 90;
• Expansive new areas, includingGarlemald, Thavnair, and the city ofRadz-at-Han;
• A new tribe: the Arkasodara;
• New threats, including Anima;
• New high-difficulty raid:pandemonium;
• New dungeons;
• Secrets revealed in a NewAlliance Raid series;
• New small-scale PvP mode;
• An additional “trust system” ally: Estinien Wyrmblood;
• New residential district: Ishgard;
• Updates to the Gold Saucer; Island sanctuary;
• New gear and crafting recipes;
•Expanded horizons via the data centre travel system.
