Street Fighter celebrates 30
THE fight game community marked a big birthday with Street Fighter 2 celebrating 30. The game, first launched in 1991 in an arcade and on game consoles in Japan, has since taken the world by storm.
Capcom is now celebrating the 2-D beat 'em up's thirtieth anniversary this month and have been asking fans on Twitter to name their favourite character. Many of the early fans remember dropping coins into the arcade machine and dancing the machine off the floor to keep the fight going.
Fifteen million Street Fighter 2 combos and characters played on Super Nintendos, Sega Genesises and more consoles. Starting with eight world warriors, Street Fighter 2 included Ryu, Ken, E Honda, Chun-Li, Blanka, Zangief, Guile and Dhalsim.
Jean-Claude Van Damme and Raul Julia starred in a 1994 movie adaptation of Street Fighter.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy