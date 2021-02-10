Street Fighter celebrates 30

THE fight game community marked a big birthday with Street Fighter 2 celebrating 30. The game, first launched in 1991 in an arcade and on game consoles in Japan, has since taken the world by storm.

Capcom is now celebrating the 2-D beat 'em up's thirtieth anniversary this month and have been asking fans on Twitter to name their favourite character. Many of the early fans remember dropping coins into the arcade machine and dancing the machine off the floor to keep the fight going.

Fifteen million Street Fighter 2 combos and characters played on Super Nintendos, Sega Genesises and more consoles. Starting with eight world warriors, Street Fighter 2 included Ryu, Ken, E Honda, Chun-Li, Blanka, Zangief, Guile and Dhalsim.

Jean-Claude Van Damme and Raul Julia starred in a 1994 movie adaptation of Street Fighter.