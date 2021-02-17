Influencer marketing guidance

JAMAICAN companies are just tapping into the benefits of influencer marketing and statistics show it is a viable option. Over 90 per cent of marketers who employ an influencer marketing strategy confirm its success. International companies like North Face, Hubspot and Rolex use social media-based influencer marketing strategies to connect with new audiences and improve engagement with existing audiences.

Brands that used traditional advertising struggled to connect to consumers from as early as 2017. Since then, the concept of influencer marketing has been on the rise. Brands are embracing influencer marketing as a way to connect with audiences who tend to ignore traditional strategies.

What is influencer marketing?

Look at influencer marketing as a hybrid of old and new marketing tools, taking the idea of celebrity endorsement and placing it into a modern-day, content-driven marketing campaign. The main difference is that the results of the campaign are usually collaborations between brands and influencers. In today's social media landscape, many social media users have a large following and have built a platform that can influence their peers. No longer do you need to pay an artiste or celebrity an excessive amount of money to push your brand.

Things to remember when thinking about influencer marketing:

- One size doesn't fit all influencers: tailor your approach to the specific influencer.

- Influencer marketing is not about quick payouts. It's the same kind of slow and steady approach as social media and content marketing, where your campaign isn't about directly selling your wares.

Chelan Smith is CEO of Chelan Communications and possesses over 13 years of experience in social media, working with local and international companies to implement strategy as well as develop and solidify their digital brand voice.