Fortinet creates forum for cybersecurity experts

Fortinet , a global leader in comprehensive, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions, has launched the Fortinet Xperts community for Latin America and the Caribbean.

The Fortinet forum allows cybersecurity professionals to stay up to date on critical topics and exchange experiences, make inquiries, comment, and discuss the company's solutions. “Our purpose is to promote a message channel aimed at building a great community of collaboration among professionals in the region, where a single response positively affects many professionals. We are the company with the largest number of cybersecurity devices installed in Latin America and the Caribbean, and our solutions help companies of all sizes, as well as governments and telecommunications operators. That is why we want to offer professionals in the sector space to collect and share valuable data and experiences,” explains Marcelo Mayorga, vice-president, Sales Engineering Fortinet Latin America and the Caribbean.

Some of the Fortinet User Community membership benefits include:

• Access to a network of users and experts that span industries globally.

• A channel to learn about Fortinet technology.

• Forums to discuss various technologies in the emerging security industry landscape and provide solutions to technical challenges.

• Blogs with content shared by product experts to help members stay informed about product tips and tricks, technology trends, and more.

• Information on community and corporate sector events, providing specialised content and networking opportunities.

• User groups for learning, networking, and leadership opportunities.

• Recognition for contributing and engaging in the community.