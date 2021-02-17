Must have android apps
Kitty Letter
Price: Free Kitty Letter is a word game where players unscramble words. The game makes you swipe between letters to unscramble a word. The game is entirely free to play with in game add-ons ranging from under US$1 - $3.
Titan Quest: Legendary Edition
Price: $19.99 Titan Quest: Legendary Edition is a re-release of the popular RPG. For the unfamiliar, the game is an action RPG game similar to games like Diablo II or Baldur's Gate.
Niagara Launcher
Price: Free / $0.99-$14.99 Niagara Launcher hit the market last April. It aims for a more minimal style than most launchers. Your app drawer is shown as a list while your home screen is just a list of shortcuts for apps you consistently use.
Slay the Spire
Price: $9.99 Slay the Spire is the latest game published by Humble Bundle. It's a hybrid between a rogue-like game and a card game.
