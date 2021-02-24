New Huawei P50 phones in March
Huawei , the Chinese telecom giant, is set to introduce a new line-up of their P50 series smartphones next month with three phones with two different chipsets.
This series is expected to include the vanilla Huawei P50 that will come with a Kirin 9000E, plus the P50 Pro and P50 Pro+ that will run on the flagship platform Kirin 9000.
The designs were completed in time to meet the deadline for mass production. “The P50, P50 Pro, and P50 Pro+ will certainly bring a new camera set-up, improved screen, and gaming capabilities,” sources elaborated. “The front panel will be OLED [organic light-emitting diode]. While Korean manufacturers LG and Samsung are ready to provide panels, we're pretty confident Huawei will also rely on fellow Chinese company BOE for some devices [likely the ones for the domestic market],” GSM Arena revealed.
