A Roadmap to Digital Transformation — Part 1 of 4

The coronavirus pandemic has caught many organisations by surprise. It has shone a spotlight on their weak digital readiness, inability to smoothly execute an operational pivot to work from home and, more importantly, it has highlighted the shortcomings in how businesses digitally engage with customers and other stakeholders.

Digital transformation in any organisation is, surprisingly to many, less about the technology and a lot more about the people and their mindset. In our experience, everyone wants and supports change, as long as the change does not affect them.

The most senior leadership of any organisation must be fully committed to and agree on a “digital strategy” for the business and provide their teams with the resources and support to deliver that strategy.

The leadership must understand that this is not a project for the IT department or any one department in the business. This digital transformation decision will require major company wide change management practices because it will be necessary for the culture of the company to shift to embrace, among other things, an ongoing continuous improvement process touching all areas of the business.

The major areas that must be top of mind and a key part of the strategy include leveraging digital to enhance and improve the customer journey, employee engagement, operations optimisation and product and service delivery.

Over the next few weeks, we will outline a roadmap to achieve digital transformation. In easy to understand language, we will cover 12 major elements of the process, grouped into four areas: Strategy & Vision, People & Culture, Process & Governance and finally Technology & Capabilities.

As with any roadmap, there are many routes to the final destination, this is just one of them.

1. Strategy & Vision

a. Digital Strategy

b. Digital Focus

c. Investments

2. People & Culture

a. Digital Skills

b. Leadership

c. Culture

3. Process & Governance

a. Digital Innovation

b. Change management

c. Governance

4. Technology & Capabilities

a. Disruptive Technology Enablers

b. Platform Architecture

c. Digital Business Model

Next edition: Strategy & Vision.

Trevor Forrest is Founder and CEO of 876 Technology Solutions. Christopher Reckord is CEO of Managed IT services provider tTech Limited. Collectively, they have approximately 80 years of experience helping organisations of varying sizes procure and implement information technology solutions and transform digitally.