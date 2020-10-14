Add VPN to your security

How can you be safe surfing the Internet? Tech experts suggest creating a virtual private network (VPN) to hide your Internet activity and add that extra layer of privacy and even mask your identity. Employing VPN is particularly essential if you use public Wi-Fi networks such as restaurants and bars now offering online access. One good thing is that you do not need to be an expert to turn on your VPN. Many computer systems offer VPN options, but you are also encouraged to subscribe to services.

Chase Williams of Wiz Case warns that all paid VPN providers are not created equally and recommends avoiding free ones “as their business models cannot be trusted. In other words, privacy and free services generally don't mix.”

Help in choosing a VPN is available from a variety of sources such as your in-office IT specialist or the computer store near you. Josephine Miller, PR manager of VPNRatings.com, explains, “Cybercrime is a major threat, especially with so many people using the Internet for work and personal business. This year, data breaches exposed 4.1 billion records, so a trusted VPN service is a necessary tool for users to protect their identity, IP address, or location.”

The research firm conducted an extensive review of available VPN systems and came up with a report, using specific criteria. “Experts at VPNRatings.com evaluated approximately 45 providers and conducted over 20 hours of research. Four key factors were considered for companies that qualified for the final list. Each provider was expected to have up to date security features and a vast network of servers in multiple countries. Additional requirements include a no-log policy, which prevents VPN services from recording activity and collecting personal data, as well as a money-back guarantee or free trial offer,” says VPNRatings.com.