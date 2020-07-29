Alexa! Show The Harder They Come

If the West Indies performance in the final test against England tested your nerves, you could have turned to Alexa to save your sanity and ask her to show The Harder They Come on your smart screen.

Alexa has become the smartest of the voice assistants controlling more than 100,000 smart home devices. Alexa is everywhere, including your car or truck, offering directions, music or audiobook listening. The range of things Alexa can do is impressive.

When Amazon launched Alexa six years ago, many were wary, suggesting that this listening device was akin to something from George Orwell's 1984. Today, most of those reservations have given way to a vast embrace of Alexa, though sometimes she makes you wonder if there's a human in there.