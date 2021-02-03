Amazon's Ring helping police

Figures are in on the partnership between Amazon and police administrations across the US, in which they agreed to share video footage from their Ring security cameras to assist with investigations.

The Financial Times reported that more than 1,189 departments joined the programme in 2020, up sharply from 703 in 2019, and just 40 in 2018.

Reports are that local law enforcement departments asked for Ring videos for more than 22,335 incidents in 2020. Law enforcement did not hesitate to use subpoenas, search warrants, and court orders for footage or data from Ring cameras, even after the device owner had denied the request.

Amazon complied with such requests 57 per cent of the time, its figures show, down from 68 per cent in 2019.

However, privacy advocates raised concerns about how Ring data is used. Ring has since started to add end-to-end encryption on its cameras.

Meanwhile, Ring's Neighbors app, which allows Ring users to share videos with others nearby, was criticised for containing racist comments.