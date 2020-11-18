Apple banks on own chip

For years Apple relied on Intel for chips to drive its products. Not any more. Apple-built M1 powers the new MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac mini. Apple revealed in June that it intended to finally introduce its own chips with similar mobile architecture as the iPhone.

The big benefit for consumers is that these are the first Macs to run iOS applications similar to the iPhones and iPads.

“The new devices running on... M1 chip are the best of all possible worlds,” said Apple.

The new MacBook Air has no fans, making it the quietest MacBook yet. The new MacBook Pro benefits from improved battery life. Even the new Mac Mini is expected to give better performance than PCs with Intel chips.