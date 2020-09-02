Are you ready for the 5G revolution?
The Digital Life
Let's get past the spurious claims that 5G is a hidden demon coming out of cell towers and invading our brains, causing untold damage. Instead, look at the revolution which has occurred in the cellphone sphere over the past decade.
Remember the days of your favourite Nokia which was considered a must-have to make phone calls? Fast-forward to the smartest of phones which are full-scale computers in your hands, boasting incredible speeds to download movies, play games and make you highly productive. Here's a comparison between 4G and 5G which should get you even more excited at the possibilities with its introduction in our region.
