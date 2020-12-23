Belize e-wallet

Another Caricom member state is introducing a digital wallet. This time it's Belize, the English and Spanish-speaking Caribbean country in Central America. The National Bank of Belize Limited (NBB) has partnered with Bitt, the financial technology company, to add an eWallet to its mobile banking services come January 2021.

Residents of Belize will join the world community with this simple, secure and efficient payment option. This is a further step in aiding recovery from the global economic crisis by supporting retail and business users' access to funds.

“A benefit of this partnership is that NBB Pay will serve to alleviate some of the pressures of the health crisis, as users of the eWallet can effectively reduce their in-person interactions when conducting day-to-day business,” said general manager of the National Bank of Belize Limited, Alvaro Alamina.

The NBB Pay eWallet will be available to selected customers starting in early 2021 and will be made available to all customers and businesses by mid-year. NBB eWallet users will be able to directly carry out customer-to-customer, customer-to-business and business-to-business transactions, in addition to paying bills and offering safe online transactions for merchants and customers.

The central bank partner, Bitt, provides Digital Currency Management Systems (DCMS) to central banks, commercial banks and credit unions, merchants and consumers, equipping ecosystem participants with the digital currency components necessary to participate in fully digital transactions for the post-COVID-19 economy.

While speaking about the transformational opportunities that digital payments bring to developing economies, CEO of Bitt Brian Popelka remarked, “We are thrilled to provide the National Bank of Belize Limited with our DCMS and enable a modern digital financial ecosystem in Belize. As we continue to roll out digital currency platforms — including mMoney in Barbados, and DCash with the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank — we see our mission of financial inclusion taking hold. Developing economies stand to reap many benefits from the evolution of digital payments and Bitt is proud to be at the forefront of this financial innovation.”

The NBB has planned an extensive public education campaign to sensitise Belizeans about its new product offering ahead of and during the launch of the NBB Pay eWallet. In recent years, there has been a noticeable increase in cashless financial transactions, and the era of smartphone technology has accelerated this move.