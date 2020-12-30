 Best tech of 2020

Best tech of 2020

The Digital Life

Wednesday, December 30, 2020

Print this page Email A Friend!


Technology came to our rescue as the pandemic raged across the world. So now we pause to recognise the significant role many of the tools played in helping us cope.

CNET's Editors' Choice provides a useful assessment of the essential products in consumer tech's most significant categories.

CNET Editors' Choice badge confirms excellence in consumer tech and signals to consumers that a product is among the best of its category, and a good value for money. The CNET team tested all the products after they were used by the public for at least one week. The best products combine a mix of performance, design and value.

The best products of 2020 listed by CNET's five core technology areas are: 

Mobile

Sennheiser Momentum True

Wireless 2

OnePlus 8

Galaxy Watch Active 2

Pixel 4A 5G

Fitbit Charge 4

Apple Watch SE

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 12 Mini 

Computing

Corsair One Pro i200

Lenovo Yoga C940-14IIL

Dell XPS 13

Razer Blade Pro 17

Dell XPS 17

LG Gram 17

HP Envy x360 13

Oculus Quest 2 

Home Entertainment

Sling TV

YouTube TV

Netflix

Disney plus

Roku Streaming Stick Plus 

Smart Home

Asus ZenWiFi AX

August Wi-Fi Smart Lock

Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera

Oxo 8 Cup Coffee Maker

Amazon Echo 4th gen

Wyze Cam v3 

Services and Software

ExpressVPN

Procreate

Zoom

LastPass

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login


ADVERTISEMENT




POST A COMMENT

HOUSE RULES

1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.

2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.

3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.

4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.

5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.

6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.

7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy



comments powered by Disqus
ADVERTISEMENT

Poll

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Today's Cartoon

Click image to view full size editorial cartoon
ADVERTISEMENT