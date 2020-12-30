Best tech of 2020
The Digital Life
Technology came to our rescue as the pandemic raged across the world. So now we pause to recognise the significant role many of the tools played in helping us cope.
CNET's Editors' Choice provides a useful assessment of the essential products in consumer tech's most significant categories.
CNET Editors' Choice badge confirms excellence in consumer tech and signals to consumers that a product is among the best of its category, and a good value for money. The CNET team tested all the products after they were used by the public for at least one week. The best products combine a mix of performance, design and value.
The best products of 2020 listed by CNET's five core technology areas are:
Mobile
Sennheiser Momentum True
Wireless 2
OnePlus 8
Galaxy Watch Active 2
Pixel 4A 5G
Fitbit Charge 4
Apple Watch SE
iPhone 12 Pro Max
iPhone 12 Mini
Computing
Corsair One Pro i200
Lenovo Yoga C940-14IIL
Dell XPS 13
Razer Blade Pro 17
Dell XPS 17
LG Gram 17
HP Envy x360 13
Oculus Quest 2
Home Entertainment
Sling TV
YouTube TV
Netflix
Disney plus
Roku Streaming Stick Plus
Smart Home
Asus ZenWiFi AX
August Wi-Fi Smart Lock
Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera
Oxo 8 Cup Coffee Maker
Amazon Echo 4th gen
Wyze Cam v3
Services and Software
ExpressVPN
Procreate
Zoom
LastPass
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy