Best tech of 2020

Technology came to our rescue as the pandemic raged across the world. So now we pause to recognise the significant role many of the tools played in helping us cope.

CNET's Editors' Choice provides a useful assessment of the essential products in consumer tech's most significant categories.

CNET Editors' Choice badge confirms excellence in consumer tech and signals to consumers that a product is among the best of its category, and a good value for money. The CNET team tested all the products after they were used by the public for at least one week. The best products combine a mix of performance, design and value.

The best products of 2020 listed by CNET's five core technology areas are:

Mobile

Sennheiser Momentum True

Wireless 2

OnePlus 8

Galaxy Watch Active 2

Pixel 4A 5G

Fitbit Charge 4

Apple Watch SE

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 12 Mini

Computing

Corsair One Pro i200

Lenovo Yoga C940-14IIL

Dell XPS 13

Razer Blade Pro 17

Dell XPS 17

LG Gram 17

HP Envy x360 13

Oculus Quest 2

Home Entertainment

Sling TV

YouTube TV

Netflix

Disney plus

Roku Streaming Stick Plus

Smart Home

Asus ZenWiFi AX

August Wi-Fi Smart Lock

Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera

Oxo 8 Cup Coffee Maker

Amazon Echo 4th gen

Wyze Cam v3

Services and Software

ExpressVPN

Procreate

Zoom

LastPass