Best tech sellers

Companies selling technology goods have seen a steady increase in sales as people move to work from home and children study online. A visit to any of the stores selling computers and accessories around Kingston and other city centres will confirm the increased demand.

“With the school term due to get under way later, there will be another lift in sales running through to Christmas when parents will definitely choose technology over toys,” says one store operator.

The bestsellers are PCs, webcams and other tech products which help people work, learn and play at home. Laptops in general, and Chromebooks in particular, are in high demand given their popularity among students. Touchscreen models are especially sought after by parents of younger kids. The increased computer activity requires more printing, so it comes as no surprise that both laser and inkjet printers have seen substantial growth this year, as have sales of ink cartridges and paper.

Sales are not restricted to those who are working or studying at home. There is a new demand for videoconferencing as well as tools which connect families. Amazon's Echo displays will now include Zoom, while Facebook's portal will soon include Webex.

Another area of growth is in do-it-yourself (DIY) computers, with fresh enthusiasm among those who enjoy getting PC components and putting it all together. It is a sign that people have more time to tinker. “People are looking at ways to save money, while enjoying the pleasure of putting together a computer with the kind of specs they want,” says one downtown store operator.