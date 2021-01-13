Biggest electronic show goes virtual
You still have time to attend the world's largest consumer electronics show. Unlike previous years, COVID-19 forced the show online since Monday and attendees are not disappointed.
The big names in home entertainment have been showing off their goods and wowing the millions — businesses, thought leaders, policymakers, media and the broader tech community —who now track the virtual shows to launch products, build brands and form partnerships. Participants were able to engage with technology innovators, who showcased the latest products from global brands to start-ups from around the world.
There is still time to log into the final days. To see it all, go to CNET.com/ces.
