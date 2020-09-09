Black Panther digital comic for free

First ABC television network in the USA aired the film Black Panther , followed by a tribute hour to the late actor Chadwick Boseman, hosted by Robyn Roberts.

Now a surprise from Coximology, Amazon's digital platform, which is quietly making all its Black Panther titles available for free. Word has spread quickly on social media.

The Marvel character first appeared in 1966. Then in 2015 Boseman brought the ruler of Wakanda and his alter-ego T'Challa to the big screen in Captain America: Civil War. He played the lead role in Black Panther four years later. Boseman died from cancer on August 28. Questions remain on whether his death had anything to do with the free offer, or how long it will last.