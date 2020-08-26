BOJ sandbox is no plaything

It's time for the big kids to play in the sandbox, a virtual one which the Bank of Jamaica (BoJ) has set up to test a digital Jamaican dollar. BoJ has joined a worldwide movement to test a digital currency (CBDC), with myriads of everyday transactions that can be executed with the confidence of an environment free of intrusion and where safety is paramount.

It is a move welcomed by Larren Peart of Bluedot Insights during his appearance at the PSOJ online conference 'Crossing the Chasm: The Road to Economic Recovery'. “I welcome the intervention of the BoJ who have set up the facility for testing digital currency. We have so many instances already in Jamaica that all the players need to ensure expansion and confidence,” he said. Among the benefits Peart sees is greater security and a reduction of the requirement to 'know your customer', which is a burden on banks and a significant obligation to maintain corresponding banking relationships.

Also speaking at the PSOJ conference was Fayval Williams, minister of science, energy and technology, who called for a public-private partnership to forge a new technology dispensation. Minister Williams has high hopes for expanding payments, supported by increased education about reliability. “Government has to begin to introduce the concept that more and more payments from the Government to citizens will be made electronically,” she said, adding that there is also a need for public education support to give the assurance that such payments can be tracked.

The Bank's Fintech Regulatory Sandbox is a search for a solution to expand financial services to the unbanked — those who do not have an account with a financial institution such as a bank or credit union. The challenge was quite evident recently when the Ministry of Finance tried to provide payment to CARE recipients who did not have bank accounts. They eventually used remittance services to overcome that hurdle but the process might have been smoother if more persons already had digital wallets, which the presence of CBDC would encourage.

As Natalie Haynes, BoJ deputy governor, outlined, “CBDC is an alternate means of payment, the others already existing in the ecosystem being cash, cheques, credit cards, debit cards, prepaid cards, electronic/online transfers and mobile wallets. The bank envisions that a CBDC would co-exist with other means of payments, could reduce some of the frictions when making payments and would unlock some benefits such as improved efficiencies, promotion of innovation and could hasten the transformation towards a more digital ecosystem. A CBDC would be made available to all (including the unbanked), which is important to the National Financial Inclusion Strategy (NFIS) that seeks to ensure that every citizen has access [to] and usage [of] a range of payment products and services.”

This is a situation which provides a compelling case for Jamaica's drive towards digital literacy since radical changes are already occurring in the way we conduct business, work and live. Just look at the reduction in lines outside our banks which have for a long time encouraged greater use of first, their ATMs and more recently online banking. The public has recognised the value of online services which allow them to renew passports and secure birth certificates without having to pay someone to stand in line.

CBDC is not to be confused with cryptocurrency, which is privately issued, generally not backed by a central bank, and does not perform all the essential functions of money. In contrast, the CBDC version of the Jamaican dollar can be exchanged dollar for dollar with physical cash. The BoJ's Haynes revealed, “The bank recently, on 14 August 2020, closed the invitation extended to technology solution providers to develop and test potential CBDC solutions in its newly established Fintech Regulatory Sandbox. The next step is to conduct internal assessments of the proposals received to decide, in keeping with procurement guidelines, on the entities to be selected for testing in the sandbox by end-2020.”

Setting up a virtual currency will not mean the end of money as we know it. BoJ has assured that it will continue to issue banknotes and coins to maintain regular transactions. The bank has assured that it “remains committed to the development of the retail payments infrastructure and Jamaica's transition to a digital economy in which consumers can make and receive payments any time, any place, using any convenient device”.

BoJ's strategic move to test a digital Jamaican dollar is, therefore, no plaything but a serious response to the new realities — a prospect long in the works before COVID-19 pushed a reluctant world to pick up the digital pace.