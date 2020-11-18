Bovel Blake, IT leader

For Bovel Blake, IT plays a vital role in implementing new technologies and tools, recruiting and training new staff along with reshaping business processes. This shapes his role as director of information and communication technology at Advanced Integrated Systems (AIS), an enterprise that has joined the worldwide wave of digital transformation.

For Blake, that transformation is all about the use of digital technology to radically improve a company's performance. It's a significant component of AIS's IT strategy, which is defined by three key pillars: business modeling, operational processes and customer service.

“Our business model is based on the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model, in which we package our application solutions as services and deliver these services to our clients over the Internet,” Blake said of the changes his own company has made. They are in line with his view that “IT must ensure changes proceed [in an] orderly [way] without negatively impacting internal and external customers”.

As a result of its transformation, AIS customers benefited from low costs of ownership of technology solutions, remote support and ease of communication. “Our SaaS business model has significantly driven down the total cost of ownership of our solutions to clients, as there is no need to invest resources in infrastructure, operations and maintenance – we do all the heavy lifting,” added Blake.

“All our solutions can be supported remotely. For example, we have been supporting some 200 pharmacies in The Bahamas, on behalf of the Bahamian Government, since 2010, without having to be physically present on the island. We process health claims for the Government of The Bahamas under a programme similar to the National Health Fund,” he disclosed.

The focus of AIS's evolution is client-oriented and crucial business processes were re-engineered to support this approach. These innovations allow customers the freedom to communicate queries through various channels, thus improving customer relationship.

AIS boasts that it has constructed world-class platforms which has revolutionised the way their clients do business. Their services include PAS (online, real-time health insurance claims adjudication system), PAS-HIMS (comprehensive hospital information management system), Quisk (mobile money platform), AISLoyalty (loyalty management platform) and Qmall (e-commerce marketplace, “Caribbean Amazon”).

Qmall is a Jamaican, world-class online marketplace that connects buyers to sellers in an efficient, secure and vibrant retail environment. The platform targets local and wider Caribbean businesses putting them in touch with global shoppers. The Caribbean Diaspora is a key target. “The platform empowers young entrepreneurs and small businesses, in particular, by providing a one-stop-shop, e-commerce platform, along with the tools and support to allow these groups to launch their businesses online with ease, and without the usual hassle and impediments,” said Blake.

Refreshing, engaging and unique are words he used to describe this platform. Less than 15 per cent of the population owns a credit card, which is necessary to make purchases online; however, with the use of Quisk, every Jamaican with a phone can participate.

As AIS's director of information and communication technology, Blake undertakes many duties and responsibilities to ensure the smooth running of the ongoing digital transformation. His tasks range from the development and execution of the information and communication technology (ICT) strategic plan to managing the ICT infrastructure. He is also developing the appropriate governance structure to ensure ICT delivers significant business value and mitigate the risks associated with IT; as well as developing and executing the company's ICT security policy, resulting in AIS becoming payment card industry (PCI) certified. He explained that PCI certification is one of the most rigorous and comprehensive in the financial industry.

Blake and his team of IT professionals are always seeking to strengthen AIS's IT platform, as there is still room for improvement. The company's goal is to implement strategic plans, such as gradually migrating selected applications to the public cloud to take advantage of higher availability, performance and scalability. Also, the company is open to the benefits of artificial intelligence (AI).

“We are actively exploring AI to see how we can leverage this technology to make our platforms more adaptable to change, and smarter. AI will allow our clients to operate more efficiently and make better decisions, whether in health care, customer service, logistics, retail, marketing, and other areas,” Blake explained.

Apart from cloud migration and AI, Blake believes his company produces a data-rich platform, which offers an excellent opportunity to improve data analytics.

AIS has been propelled by technology under the leadership of Blake and his team. Facilitating this development meant undergoing and achieving several tasks, including an in-depth understanding of the company's vision and business objectives. Critical research includes how the company communicates and understands its customers, overall operations, pain points, needs and priorities. Continuous research focuses on how the company keeps abreast of technology and industry trends, monitors the threat environment and counters the common negative perception of IT, with the view that IT can stimulate and generate revenue.

“Our focus is more on those initiatives that can generate revenue for the company, and less on those that consume revenue,” Blake stressed.