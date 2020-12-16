Check out Apple's newest pricey headphones
Santa has a special gift for all the good, Apple-loving people this Christmas. Look under the tree for the AirPods Max headphones wrapped up in what some describe as an oddly shaped smart case.
And don't cheat by going online to check the price. Whoever gives you these headphones is not reluctant to spend US$549 on a gift for you. Just count your blessings and enjoy the noise-cancelling wonders.
The first reviews are in, and the AirPods Max “sound impressive, like high-end headphones, with tight bass, natural mids, crisp highs and a wide soundstage for a closed-back headphone anyway,” says CNET audio expert David Carnoy. The reviewer says that they slightly edge out the noise-cancelling performance of both Sony's WH-1000XM4 and the Bose' Noise Cancelling Headphones 700.
Sensors indicate when you have the headphones on your head, and automatically pause your audio when you take them off or put them around your neck. Like the AirPods Pro, these have Apple's H1 chip that allows for easy pairing with iOS devices and always-on Siri.
Battery life is listed at 20 hours with noise cancelling on, and 90 minutes of playback from a 10-minute charge via the Lightning port. Like the Beats Solo Pro, you have to buy a US$35 Lightning-to-3.5mm cable if you want to go wired, say to use an in-flight entertainment system.
Nine microphones, two of which are inside the ear cups, assess how you're wearing them on your head, with glasses or not. The ninth microphone is a beam-forming mic dedicated to picking up your voice, with two other microphones available during calls.
