Check out this bypass: The VPN Highway

LET me share a secret, an open secret. I watched the riveting tennis finals at Roland Garros in France last month, thanks to an online facility called VPN. What is a VPN? It's a virtual private network which behaves as if your computer is on a desk in Paris or anywhere in the world you wish.

The techies describe the process this way, “VPN acts as a safe passage for your online traffic (browsing, streaming, downloading, etc). It routes your traffic through a VPN server in a specific location of your choosing that spoofs your location (IP address — a numerical label assigned to each device) and assigns the location of that VPN server.”

That's good for many reasons. One is, you can disguise your actual location, which offers some security against those trying to target your exact whereabouts. You can post on Facebook as if you're in Manchester, England, while actually in Manchester, Jamaica. Your device is given a new IP (Internet protocol) address.

Another benefit is when access to content is limited by geographical location ('geoblocking'); you can bypass that by seeming to be in the 'right' location. For example, some US news media content cannot be accessed in the European Union; also Netflix and Amazon Prime have content that varies by location because of content licensing agreements. You may have noticed the difference in your travels whereby their UK and USA offerings differ.

Caribbean residents use VPN to get access to sports content, such as cricket, meant for and broadcast outside the region. With a VPN someone can use, for example, CBS All-Access or ITV Hub to get content from these broadcasters by, respectively, setting VPN to US and UK and registering.

The legality of circumventing geoblocking to access foreign video services under local copyright laws is unclear and varies by country. Some reports suggest streaming services like Netflix turn a blind eye to what some in the entertainment industry see as a form of 'online piracy', as it benefits Netflix by extending the reach of their services.

Geoblocking allows price discrimination by goods or service providers, forcing customers to accept higher prices in their location even when the same goods can be obtained more cheaply elsewhere. The European Parliament voted in 2018 in favour of a regulation that bans geoblocking for most types of online content. However, some digital media, including Netflix and Amazon, are exempt. The move widens access to many online services including shopping, travel bookings, hotel reservations and car rentals within the European Union, where many companies continue to use geoblocking to restrict their content nationally.

Having the VPN is only part of a solution, though.

You'll find some apps are not available in your actual location, for example the ITV Hub app is not available in Apple's US Store. It must be downloaded from its UK site, which is just a digital switch and entirely legal. That may be no real hassle if you have no running subscriptions, but if you have them, it means suspending or cancelling them and then re-subscribing.

Costs vary, so you need to shop around for what suits your needs and budget. Many VPN providers offer free trials and sweet promotions for new subscriptions, so check them out.

Where travel is on hold for many, we must find ways to keep in contact with the rest of the world. VPNs can help keep you virtually connected.

Dennis G Jones, JP

Economist

Http://jamaicapoliticaleconomy.wordpress.com

IG/Twitter: @dennisgjones