China upping tests of digital currency
CHINA has stepped up major trials of a digital alternative to its paper currency. News of China's moves comes as the Bank of Jamaica invites interested parties to test a central bank digital currency in its recently established Fintech Regulatory Sandbox.
Select employees from the Agricultural Bank of China, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, China Construction Bank, and Bank of China have started using the digital yuan to transfer money and pay for services.
They download the digital yuan app which then uses their ID number and checks to confirm their clearance to use the digital currency. The app connects to their digital wallets, which in turn connects to their bank accounts.
The digital yuan has been in the works since 2014 in test cities of Shenzhen, Suzhou, Chengdu, and Xiong'an, a new satellite city near Beijing.
The Chinese Government plans to test the digital currency during the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, but details on implementation are currently limited. Despite widespread speculation, there is no official timetable for the national roll-out of this digital alternative to cash.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy