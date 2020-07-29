Come work on a holiday island... or two

Make way for the new workforce coming to our Caribbean islands, giving new meaning to long-stay visitors. Barbados, and now Antigua and Barbuda, is encouraging a new type of guest. It's the working visitor who takes up the offer to live and work remotely on a tropical island in the Caribbean while going back and forth to his home country.

Living with the COVID-19 pandemic is revealing not just a new approach to work but also spotlighting locations in a safer clime where you can get your job done without “staying home” in North America or Europe.

Interest in the Barbados offer is reported to be high, particularly from the UK which has, for decades, been the most significant source of the country's long-stay visitors.

Those who spent the last quarter dodging COVID are looking seriously at flying out of the UK, working from their laptop on the balcony of a villa with a view of the Caribbean sea then taking an occasional dip in the warm waters — all while being connected to the world of work.

Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley has appeared on several television shows in the UK to personally deliver the invitation.

“You don't need to work in Europe, or the US or Latin America if you can come here and work for a couple of months at a time; go back and come back. But in order for those things to truly resonate, what does it mean? It means that what we offer has to be world-class, and what we continue to offer is world-class,” she says.

Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne, not to be outdone, upped the offer to two years or more. The move contrasts with another strategy his country is using to attract visitors, the economic citizenship programme which does not require residency.

The dramatic loss of earnings from tourism and its slow recovery have forced governments to look at new ways to revive their economies, and the offer to host remote workers is just one of the approaches being used to bring in much-needed revenue.

It is in line with the growing trend of remote work which the pandemic has spawned in earnest. It is a development which drives a new look at the world of work and the greater possibilities of the globalisation of jobs.

For decades we have grown accustomed to commuting to offices and other workplaces, spending hours in traffic, dropping off children at schools and making the return journey.

The new reality is that much of the commuting can be eliminated by mutual consent, with employers allowing for most of the work to be done at home and visits to the office reduced to a few times a month if needed.

But the significant development surrounds off-shoring jobs, those not requiring the worker to be in the same city or country. The outsourcing of jobs beyond national boundaries is not new. What has changed is that the Internet now allows anyone to complete a job from anywhere in the world.

It is a psychological change which ends the gathering around the office corridors or lunch room to catch up on the latest gossip or to confer on the next project.

Instead, those conversations are taking place online in a series of meetings using videoconferencing and work is monitored using collaboration tools. Already, many are sharing that the new work environment is such that their productivity levels have risen to new heights.

The main focus is meeting deadlines thanks to a clarity of assignments and consistent consultation between managers and their remote staff.

The increasing possibility of the transfer of jobs from one country to another revives concerns about companies taking advantage of cheap labour. But the highly technical jobs, which remote work sustains, are not comparable to the low-paying ones in the manufacturing sectors of Asia and the Far East.

We are entering a new phase in the work world; one which has the potential to generate new employment opportunities and change very radically how we determine work.

So we should not regard as a threat those new longer-stay visitors who are coming to work in our comforting climes and going back and forth to their home countries. We should see them for what they are; an opportunity to embrace a new way of doing things.