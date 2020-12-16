COVID tops global Google Search for 2020
It is no surprise that nu mber one in Google Search this year is the pandemic which ravaged the world and caused death and destruction worst than any war. Google's report on the top 10 searches revealed the world's preoccupation with several events, people and issues.
The US general election which pitted incumbent Donald Trump against Democratic challenger Joe Biden had the world's attention. The tragic death of basketball star Kobe Bryant so shocked the world that many searched Google in disbelief. You would expect that Zoom would be near the top of the search since the collaboration tool turned out to be most in demand for businesses and personal use. The list also shows that teachers were anxious to find tools to respond to the challenge of preparing lessons and connecting with at-home classrooms. But it was not all about the pandemic and its impact since people went searching for the lyrics for Cardi B's provocative hit WAP, making it the top searched song.
Google Year in Search - Top 10
1. Coronavirus
2. Election results
3. Kobe Bryant
4. Zoom
5. IPL
6. India vs New Zealand
7. Coronavirus update
8. Coronavirus symptoms
9. Joe Biden
10. Google Classroom
